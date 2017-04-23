A familiar, frustrating end to season for underperforming Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS—With just over 90 seconds left to play in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Indiana Pacers were clinging to what would be their last chance. The Pacers had previously lost the first three games of the series, and to extend their season—and possibly keep this group together as is presently constructed—the Pacers would have to fight for their lives.

Pacers forward Paul George held the ball at the top of the key, drove right, then crossed over to his left, and fired up a short runner over LeBron James that bounced away. But George’s teammate, Thaddeus Young, was able to sneak around Kevin Love on the baseline and tip in the miss, giving the Pacers a 102-100 lead.

Not even thirty seconds later, James engineered a mismatch against Pacers center Myles Turner. Dribbling on the left wing, James waved away his teammates and took a step backward, as though he was preparing to take off toward the rim. Instead, James took a single left-handed dribble and stepped into a jumper that found nothing but net, giving the Cavs a 103-102 lead. Sixty seconds and three made free throws later, the Cavaliers had a 106-102 win to finish the series.

The Cavaliers will fly home to Cleveland tonight, relishing what could be a week off as they await a winner in the Milwaukee/Toronto series, currently tied 2-2. For the Pacers, whatever happens next isn’t quite so clear.

“Well, we have some guys who are free agents, so…,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan. “I’m sure [the front office] will get together and talk about what we want to build for the future. And looking back on this season, what we need to add to the team to be able to compete, and compete at a high level, and get out of the first round.”

Just a few years ago, the Pacers seemed to be on the cusp of an NBA Finals appearance. But after back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing to James and the Miami Heat in 2013 and 2014, Pacers president Larry Bird decided to move the franchise in another direction last summer, allowing the team’s longtime coach Frank Vogel to leave when his contract expired. Bird hired McMillan as coach, traded for Atlanta’s All-Star point guard Jeff Teague (an Indianapolis native), and brought in hard-nosed power forward Thaddeus Young and scoring big man Al Jefferson. Alongside All-NBA forward George, guard Monta Ellis and promising center Young, the Pacers had a core that seemed primed to be among the Eastern Conference’s upper echelon.