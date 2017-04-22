2017 NBA Playoffs
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr to miss Game 3 due to illness

Assistant Mike Brown will take over coaching duties

NBA.com staff reports

Apr 22, 2017 7:44 PM ET

PORTLAND, Ore. – Steve Kerr will not coach the Warriors in Game 3 against the Trail Blazers tonight because of illness, the team announced about 3 ½ hours before tip off, putting experienced top assistant Mike Brown in the interim job.

Kerr had missed shootaround earlier in the day, raising the possibility he would also stay behind for the game at Moda Center. He now has another couple days before Game 4 here on Monday night.

Brown has been a head coach with the Cavaliers (twice) and Lakers for parts or all of eight seasons. This is his first campaign as a Warriors assistant.

