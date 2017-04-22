Dahntay Jones made sure he remained prepared when call came from Cleveland Cavaliers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—On the last day of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, with most teams either digging into their playoff preparation or making vacation plans for summer vacations, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers signed a player who had not played professional basketball in about a year.

Dahntay Jones had been a late addition to the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, signed on the final day of the regular season one season ago, after playing in 43 games for the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA D-League. The then-35-year-old Jones was brought in to provide depth and leadership, and his presence paid off in the NBA Finals, when Jones played in 6 of Cleveland’s games and scored five points in the Cavs’ Game 6 win.

After the Cavaliers made history coming back from a 3-1 deficit against Golden State to win the franchise’s first NBA Championship, Jones went to training camp with the Cavs, and was the last player waived. Jones eventually ended up back home in New Jersey watching as the 2016-17 season began without him. While he may not have been in the NBA, he didn’t leave basketball behind, training all winter and playing high-level pick-up games throughout the winter. Jones kept at it as the Cavs shuffled spots at the bottom of the roster, bringing in various players to try and find the perfect combination. And on April 11, literally at the final hour, once again the Cavs came calling.

“Dahntay is a true professional,” said LeBron said on Saturday. “He’s a guy that will do whatever to help this team win, from if he’s never called upon to if he’s called upon for 20 seconds, one minute, five minutes. He always stays ready, he keeps his body in shape, his mind fresh, and the guy’s gonna work on his craft every day. Great teammate. It’s great to have him around. I wish he was around much longer than he’s been here, but I’m happy to have him around.”

NBA.com caught up with Jones on Saturday after the Cavs practiced at Butler University’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. While Jones has averaged 5.4 points per game over the last 13 seasons and played in 624 NBA games, last season he earned his first championship ring. And this year, Jones is relishing another chance.

NBA.com: What is your role with this Cavs team?

JONES: I’m a teammate first, I do what I’m supposed to do. I’m a defender, I can get out in transition. We all are a bunch of specialists with some great players here, so my role is to play defense, make open shots, run the floor, and be a teammate.

NBA.com: What were you doing the last few months once the season was underway?

JONES: I was working out every day, and playing three times a week trying to keep myself in shape. Every week was a different week, with different opportunities presenting themselves, but ultimately, my heart was [with Cleveland]. So I passed on a couple of opportunities to be able to come back and play with these guys. But I just had to stay ready every week, because you didn’t know the climate of the next week, and I’d rather just be prepared for anything.

NBA.com: And you were in New Jersey for most the year?

JONES: New Jersey and New York. I live in Edgewater, New Jersey, so I come in New York every day. I would do some work at the NBPA, and then I played at the New York Athletic Club on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights with guys who play basketball at a high level, who have either played overseas, or maybe they recently stopped playing professionally or were waiting on a new contract. So we had a group of 12-15 guys that consistently played. The New York Athletic Club has a team that plays in tournaments, so I got the chance to practice with them and stay in shape and stay on top of my game.

NBA.com: What was it like to get the call once again on the last day of the season that the Cavs wanted you?

JONES: I’m grateful and blessed to have any opportunity. So, it was great. When my teammates hit me, that’s when I knew it was real. I’d been back and forth with the Cavs for a minute, but when Bron, James [Jones], Tristan [Thompson], JR [Smith] hit me—I talked to those guys all year round, but they had gotten wind of the news—I knew those guys were excited. It was important for them, so it made me feel good.