Ailing Steve Kerr could sit out Game 3 of Golden State Warriors' battle at Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The biggest health update as the Warriors and Trail Blazers head into Game 3 tonight does not involve Kevin Durant or Jusuf Nurkic but instead Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr did not attend shootaround at Moda Center due to illness, the team said. His availability for tonight will be determined later.

Mike Brown, the top assistant, would likely fill in for Kerr if necessary.

Meanwhile, Durant did participate in shootaround, but the Warriors are still listing him as questionable because of the strained left calf suffered in Game 1. The injury sidelined him the next game, Wednesday in Oakland, and Kerr said Golden State holding a 2-0 lead, as opposed to heading on the road at 1-1, would factor into whether to play Durant as the series shifted to Portland.

The Trail Blazers say Nurkic is doubtful because of the fractured leg that cost him the end of the regular season and the first two games of the series. They hoped he would be back for the playoffs, but time could be running out, especially if the shift to Moda Center does not produce quick benefits tonight.