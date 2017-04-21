2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. fined $25K by NBA

Official release

Apr 21, 2017 1:09 PM ET

0:14

Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined for kicking the ball into the stands in Game 2.

NEW YORK -- Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $25,000 for kicking the ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Wizards' 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Verizon Center on April 19.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.