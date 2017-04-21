NEW YORK -- Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $25,000 for kicking the ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Wizards' 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Verizon Center on April 19.
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. fined $25K by NBA
Apr 21, 2017 1:09 PM ET
