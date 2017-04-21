2017 NBA Playoffs
NBA fines Russell Westbrook $15,000 for comments after Game 2

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Westbrook made his comments following the Thunder's 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on April 19 at Toyota Center.
 

