NBA fines Russell Westbrook $15,000 for comments after Game 2

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Westbrook made his comments following the Thunder's 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on April 19 at Toyota Center.
Apr 21, 2017 12:12 PM ET
