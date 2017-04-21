Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo (thumb fracture) out indefinitely

The Chicago Bulls have staked managed to build a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Boston Celtics thanks largely to the play of point guard Rajon Rondo. If the Bulls are to finish the job and eliminate the Celtics from the playoffs, they'll have to do so without him.

The Bulls announced on Friday morning that Rondo will be out indefinitely after suffering a fracture to his right thumb in Game 2 of the series.

Rajon Rondo injured his right hand in Game 2 at Boston on Tuesday night. Rondo underwent a subsequent exam and x-rays that confirmed a thumb fracture. Surgery is not required for this injury, and he is out indefinitely.

Rondo is averaging 11 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 10 assists per game in the playoffs so far and nearly had a triple-double in Game 2. Now Hoiberg’s choices for handling the playmaking job are Jerian Grant, who averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 assists in spot duty in only his second NBA season and has limited playoff experience or Michael Carter-Williams, who had dropped out of the rotation, logging just four minutes of playing time in the first two games of the series.

J. Grant will start for Rondo. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) April 21, 2017

Hoiberg scheduled to address PG rotation shortly. But Butler will be primary ballhandler plenty in Rondo's absence. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 21, 2017

Rajon Rondo's thumb fracture described as "pretty serious," according to source. Possible return depends on how long team can extend season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 21, 2017

There was the time at the start of the new year that coach Fred Hoiberg decided pulling Rajon Rondo out of the lineup for a seat on the bench was the best thing for the Bulls. The five-game exile of the point guard was for disciplinary reasons after he tossed a towel at an assistant coach and reportedly challenged authority.