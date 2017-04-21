Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic doubtful for Game 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The Portland Trail Blazers upgraded center Jusuf Nurkic to doubtful for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in the series, which shifts to Portland on Saturday night.

Nurkic missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two playoff games at Golden State because of a nondisplaced fracture in his

But there has been speculation the 7-footer known as the Bosnian Beast could return for the playoffs because he has been shooting around in warmups with the team.

Nurkic, traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.