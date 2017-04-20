Russell Westbrook has historic night, but runs out of steam in Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 2 loss

Thunder coach Billy Donovan knows the peril of pushing Westbrook past the 41-minute mark and wearing him out down the stretch. He pulled Westbrook out for a rest at the end of the third quarter. But the Rockets closed out the period on a 12-3 run to cut OKC’s lead down to 89-86 and Donovan had no choice but to go right back to his big gun, his only gun. Houston jumped all over him.

“I didn’t think we closed the quarter particularly well,” Donovan said. “I came back with Russell pretty soon. He’s not the kind of guy that’s going to make any excuses. I think from my perspective, I’ve got to look at the fact that he did play the whole fourth quarter and you know he was tired coming down the stretch to a certain extent. I don’t want to talk for him, because I didn’t ask him that. But it’s something that certainly crossed my mind.”

Maybe when Westbrook’s legs looked like they were filled with concrete and his shots became heavy and short. The jumper that had been falling suddenly was nowhere close and he began to just hurl himself into the lane and at the basket, trying to throw anything up at the basket. At one point in the fourth quarter he missed eight consecutive shots.

“They brought three people,” Westbrook said. “They was bringing three people and trapping, things of that nature. I thought I was able to get to the basket. Some calls we didn’t get down the stretch and I got some shots. But you know me. I got to do a better job of finding my guys, trusting in them, especially late in the games when things aren’t going my way.”

But his guys could combine for only three buckets between them in the fourth quarter, one each by Andre Roberson, Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott. It’s the story of the season, enough to run even a stylish pirate aground.

Fran Blinebury has covered the NBA since 1977. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.