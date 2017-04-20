Myles Turner out to improve performance in first-round series

Turner isn’t the only Pacer who needs to find another gear if they’re going to push this series back to Cleveland for Game 5. If George is going to see fewer double-teams and traps at Bankers Life Fieldhouse rather than more -- Cleveland intensified its defensive focus on George from Game 1 to Game 2, comfortable that the visitors had no commensurate weapon -- Turner, Lance Stephenson and Jeff Teague need to do more. (Thaddeus Young is carrying his usual load as long as the whistles allow. Monta Ellis appears to have aged 10 years in one, perhaps to be replaced in the starting lineup by C.J. Miles.)

From Turner, Indiana needs better reactions offensively and a greater presence under the rim. Thompson is tenacious on the offensive glass and Turner would do well to emulate him there, while battling more fiercely on the defensive end. Backup Kevin Seraphin shouldn’t be matching Turner’s numbers while playing less than a third of Turner’s minutes.

From Stephenson, the Pacers need poise. That’s a lot to ask from a player who runs so hot and so often jump-starts a squad that tends toward emotional detachment. But when Stephenson took umbrage to the way the Cavs attacked him in a third-quarter matchup with Kevin Love, repeatedly posting up the power forward and milking 10 consecutive points from him, Stephenson’s whole team paid.

The late-season returnee to their roster lost his temper, reacted angrily and dragged the rest of the Pacers sideways with him. They got outscored in that quarter 33-20.

That brought another direct question to George, another direct answer and even more nonsense about George “criticizing his teammates.”

What had George said? “He’s got to learn to control himself and be in the moment. His body language has to improve, just for the team. We all know that Lance is an emotional guy. A lot of that is his heart and competitiveness. That emotion comes out of him. He’s got to channel that toward making effort plays on the court and doing whatever he needs for us to succeed.”

Those words didn’t bother Stephenson in the least when that was relayed to him. “I feel like I got a little out of hand, being frustrated with Kevin Love scoring on me,” he said. “I don’t like to get took three times in a row.”

As for Teague, his scoring is up (19.0), his assists are down (4.0), and his ratings are seriously elevated (from 115/110 in the regular season to 135/126 now). The real challenge has come at the defensive end, where LeBron James repeatedly has sought out isolation opportunities for himself or other Cavs bigger than the Pacers point guard. There have been times when Teague has been picked on three, four, five possessions in a row.

Teague, who is listed at 6-foot-2, isn’t going to get any bigger in the coming days. Same with Turner in terms of aging rapidly or Stephenson as far as maturing overnight. But they need to grow their performances fast, unless they want this series to end that way.

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

