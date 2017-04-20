Shootaround (April 20) -- Memphis Grizzlies, fans fired up for looming Game 3

No. 1: Fizdale's helping Memphis get fired up for Game 3 -- Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale was issued a $30,000 fine by the NBA for his postgame rant about officials after Game 2. Memphis' players stepped up to pay that fine, but the words he used have set the stage for a wild Game 3 tonight, writes Geoff Calkins of The Commercial Appeal:

This is Memphis, where 18,119 have been known to chant “Whoop that trick” during a playoff game.

...

This is Memphis, where fans don’t want to put on official matching playoff T-shirts because they prefer the bootleg kind.

...

This is Memphis, where we don’t bluff, where belief in the face of long odds is less a cliche than a mantra, and where the new coach has inspired the populace by essentially telling the NBA and the universe to stick it.

“They’re not gonna rook us,” said Fizdale, in the postgame rant that launched a thousand T-shirts.

“Take that for data,” he said, which is also available on a T-shirt near you.

Indeed, the Grizzlies themselves have ordered a truckload of “Take that for data” T-shirts which will be available at FedExForum — and at the team store online — when the doors open Thursday night. All proceeds will go to the Grizzlies foundation, which is also typical of the franchise.

“It’s been fantastic,” Fizdale said, of the reaction to his rant. “If it rallies our fans, and it sounds like we’re selling T-shirts right now, and all the money is going back into our community, it’s worth it for me.”

...

This isn’t a city that has a lot of experience celebrating championships. But it may be unmatched at bearing a grudge. Feeling slighted should be added to the list of things we have mastered, along with blues and barbecue.

We felt slighted when Cleveland got the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We felt slighted when the NFL took a pass. We felt slighted when Forbes Magazine said we’re all miserable, and when Time called us a decaying backwater river down, and when John Calipari said coaching at the University of Memphis was like eating at the kids’ table, and when Phil Jackson — that flailing blowhard — said Memphis looked like Dresden after the war.

Fizdale didn’t just get off a brilliant rant about officiating Monday night, he tapped into the psyche of this place. Yes, the officials are out to rook us. Just like everyone else.

...

So there will be T-shirts. And there will be signs. And there will be bedlam at the first questionable call. But if this is really going to be a civic happening, there had better be a victory, too.