Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James reaches latest postseason milestones

The Cavaliers might be getting thrashed by the Pacers in Thursday's Game 3, but that didn't stop LeBron James from climbing up the career postseason points and rebounds lists.

James passed Kobe Bryant for third in the former, leaving only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan with more. He also passed Wes Unseld for seventh in the latter.

UPDATE: James also passed Bryant for fourth in career postseason 3-pointers as the Cavaliers have cut what had been a 26-point deficit to seven entering the fourth quarter.

Career playoff points

1. Michael Jordan 5,987

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5,762

3. LeBron James 5642 (through halftime of Game 3)

4. Kobe Bryant 5640

5. Shaquille O'Neal 5250

Career playoff rebounds

1. Bill Russll 4,104

2. Wilt Chamberlain 3,913

3. Tim Duncan 2,859

4. Shaquille O'Neal 2,508

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,481

6. Karl Malone 2,062

7. LeBron James 1,781 (through halftime of Game 3)

8. Wes Unseld 1,777

9. Robert Parish 1,765

10. Elgin Baylor 1,724

Career playoff 3-pointers

1. Ray Allen 385

2. Reggie Miller 320

3. Manu Ginobili 309

4. LeBron James 294 (through third quarter)

5. Kobe Bryant 292