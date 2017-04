The show hits the road for a look at some of the most interesting matchups after a week of NBA playoff action. Lang Whitaker, John Schuhmann and I talk about Wizards-Hawks, Thunder-Rockets, Bulls-Celtics, Bucks-Raptors and much more.

