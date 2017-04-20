Milwaukee Bucks introduce Toronto Raptors to "Barney" theme song

With a split in Toronto, the Bucks have given themselves a chance to win their first playoff series since 2001.
They're making the most of the opportunity, starting with some epic shade during pregame warmups as they introduced their opponents with the theme song to the old kid's show Barney & Friends.
As Wikipedia notes, the song is named "Barney Is A Dinosaur," which couldn't be more perfect for the occasion.
The Raptors starting lineup was introduced with the Barney theme song in Milwaukee 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/vNhKdQfF96— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2017