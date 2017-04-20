2017 NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee Bucks introduce Toronto Raptors to "Barney" theme song

NBA.com Staff

Apr 20, 2017 9:37 PM ET

With a split in Toronto, the Bucks have given themselves a chance to win their first playoff series since 2001. 

They're making the most of the opportunity, starting with some epic shade during pregame warmups as they introduced their opponents with the theme song to the old kid's show Barney & Friends.

As Wikipedia notes, the song is named "Barney Is A Dinosaur," which couldn't be more perfect for the occasion.  

