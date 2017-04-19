Rajon Rondo turns back clock, helps Chicago Bulls put Boston Celtics in 2-0 hole

Down 0-2 on their way to Chicago, Boston is in danger of becoming the first conference champion in the East to be upset by a No. 8 seed in the seven-game era. The Celtics’ afflictions are definitely old-school. They were beaten by what have traditionally been the two most important positions in basketball -- by Rondo, the pass-first point guard who won his matchup against the grieving Isaiah Thomas (20 points on 6-for-15 from the field and a more telling 7-for-13 from the free-throw line), and by Robin Lopez, the 7-foot center who continues to rub their noses in the offensive glass.

Lopez’s 18 points (8-for-11) and eight rebounds had much greater influence than the box score will attest. His five offensive boards had the impact of so many quarterback sacks. He was like a pass-rushing defensive end that the Celtics simply couldn’t block. As Lopez continued to break through for second chances, the Celtics fans began to complain and boo. And then, almost passive-aggressively, Chicago’s center would back away to knock down one midrange set shot after another, which in turn set off reactions that must have been even more satisfying: He could hear his audience mumbling in pent-up frustration.

"Some of the biggest shots of the whole game were Lopez’s jump shots,’’ said Boston coach Brad Stevens. "He hit those three jump shots in the third quarter that stemmed the tide of our run and were huge … Lopez has crushed us.’’

When Boston focused on the boards by starting the third quarter with 7-foot backup center Tyler Zeller, Lopez and the Bulls merely changed the subject by making shots at a compounded rate. Chicago shot 56.8 percent from the field in the second half, and 51.1 percent overall.

So much is going wrong for the Celtics that it’s hard to know where they can begin to turn the series around. It was understandable, during their news conferences after Game 2, that not one question was asked about the lingering influence of the shocking death of Thomas’ 22-year-old sister, Chyna Thomas, on Saturday. The events in the arena have moved on, as they must, even if the Celtics’ hearts have not. Thomas plans to return home to Tacoma to be with his family before rejoining the team in Chicago for Game 3 on Friday -- and his teammates may yet make the trip to Washington to be with him.