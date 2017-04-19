Shootaround (April 19) -- Russell Westbrook not worrying about who guards him in series

No. 1: Westbrook not fretting Beverley's defense -- In the playoffs -- just as in the regular season -- the onus remains on Russell Westbrook to take the Oklahoma City Thunder as far as he can carry them. While he was solid in a Game 1 loss to the Rockets (22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists), the point guard most were raving about was Houston's Patrick Beverley. Westbrook isn't concerned with the defense he or anyone else throws at him in Game 2 tonight (8 ET, TNT), writes Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com:

And when the subject of Beverley, who has made a name for himself by hounding opposing point guards like Westbrook on defense, came up, Westbrook wasn't giving back any of those inches.

"I never worry about what other guys are doing; it doesn't bother me. I've seen it all already," Westbrook said, when asked whether he'd broken down film of how Beverley defended him in Game 1.

Westbrook played just 13 minutes in the second half of what turned into a blowout loss, so his 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and nine turnovers are a bit harder to compare to his sensational regular season.

In the times Beverley was matched up on him, Westbrook had eight points on 3-for-9 shooting and two turnovers. Their history, of course, is a lot longer than that. In 2013, Beverley crashed into Westbrook along the sideline in a first-round playoff game and effectively ended his and the Thunder's season. The relationship has been frosty ever since.

Asked Tuesday whether he gets up for his games when he'll be matched up against Beverley, who is likely to make an all-defensive team this season, Westbrook shrugged and questioned the premise of the question.

"My opinion on all-defensive team is different than you guys," he said ahead of Wednesday's Game 2. "I really don't know what to say to that. You can check and see what criteria goes to all-defense. I really don't know what the criteria is considered for all-defense.

"He's a good defender for their team, but I don't worry about nobody, how they're defending. I can pretty much do what I want to do."

Asked whether he had criteria for all-defense that were different from the media's, Westbrook batted the question back again.

"I don't know. I don't have a criteria. I don't make the all-defensive team. Y'all do," he said.