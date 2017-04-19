LA Clippers quiet talk of future (for now) with Game 2 victory

Initially, Rivers’ roster moves were lukewarm at best. Last summer, though, he upgraded the supporting cast by adding Marresse Speights, re-signing Jamal Crawford and developing his son, Austin Rivers, into a more dependable backup guard.

It helps to get a break along the way, too, and the Clippers certainly earned one when Jazz center Rudy Gobert suffered a hyperextended knee in the opening seconds of Game 1. Gobert didn’t play Tuesday, and may not appear this series — his status is unknown even to the Jazz at this point — which means Utah is without the league’s best shot-blocker and intimidator.

The Clippers were lax in taking advantage of his absence in Game 1, and lost on a Joe Johnson buzzer-beater. That clearly wasn’t the case Tuesday when the opportunistic Clippers beat a path to the rim and came away without a scratch. They shot 38-for-64 inside the 3-point line, with Jordan missing only twice in 11 shots. He and Griffin (24 points) repeatedly beat the Jazz on layups, lobs and dunks, a handful on sneaky feeds from Paul, who had 10 assists.

“We’ve just got to find other ways to protect the paint,” said an exasperated Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “That’s the challenge. Anytime you don’t have a guy that’s a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, everybody’s got to step up. There’s no sense in lamenting his absence. We’ve just got to figure out how to be better. The pressure they put on the rim was significant.”

Snyder is working from a disadvantage. His remaining big men are Derrick Favors (still not 100 percent healthy), Boris Diaw (the club’s oldest player whose best years are behind him) and Jeff Withey (who isn’t used to playing heavy playoff minutes).

The Clippers are in no position to offer up any sympathy, even if they wanted to. Last spring, the Portland Trail Blazers eliminated them after both Paul and Griffin suffered injuries. Nobody sent them any flowers.

Besides, given their recent playoff history, the Clippers are adopting a more mercenary personality.

“We came with the right amount of urgency,” Rivers said after Tuesday’s win. “That’s the only way we’re going to win this series.”

Snyder: “They raised their level. It was impressive. That’s who they are, that’s what we expected of them and now we’ve got to raise ours.”

The next two games are in Salt Lake City, and conventional playoff wisdom says Utah should be happy to head home with a split. It would help if Gordon Hayward (who shot 5-for-15 in Game 2) isn’t held in check again by Luc Mbah a Moute. Of course, the interior defense somehow must reawaken without Gobert. Or maybe Gobert will feel healthy enough to return to the series. It’s all uncertain right now.

Deep down, the Jazz must also ask themselves if they’re as desperate as the Clippers.

Only one team is frustrated by five straight years of early exits. Only one team has virtually nothing to show for suiting up three All-Stars. And only one team is facing a long summer if they don’t make it to May.

That team played with a sense of purpose Tuesday.

“We won,” said Rivers, “so I would say we responded.”

Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years.

