Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Days since sister died hardest of my life

BOSTON (AP) -- Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas says the days since his younger sister was killed in a car crash have been the hardest of his life. He's also expressing thanks for the support he has received around the NBA.

Thomas' comments, released in a team statement Wednesday, are his first public ones since 22-year-old Chyna Thomas died in a crash early Saturday outside of Tacoma, Washington. The All-Star guard says the pain he is feeling "is impossible to put into words," though he expressed gratitude to his fans, the city of Boston, the Celtics organization and the NBA community.

Thomas played in the first two games of the Celtics' first-round playoff series with the Bulls, then flew to Washington to be with his family on Wednesday. No funeral plans have been announced.

He is expected to rejoin the team Friday for Game 3 in Chicago.

