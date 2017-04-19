Kevin Durant sits out shootaround, remains questionable for Game 2

As Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors' first-round series with the Portland Trail Blazers nears (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT), the status of star forward Kevin Durant remains questionable.

Durant, who missed Golden State's practice Tuesday because of a strained left calf, sat out Wednesday's shootaround:

With nine hours until tipoff between Warriors-Blazers, I'm told Kevin Durant's 'questionable' status (calf) is probably closer to doubtful. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) April 19, 2017

Both he and backup guard Shaun Livingston (sprained right index finger, bruised hand) remain questionable for Game 2.

The Warriors, who won Game 1 on Sunday, also had forward Matt Barnes is questionable with a sprained right ankle and foot on Tuesday. The Blazers are not without a key injury, too, as center Jusuf Nurkic is out for Game 2 as he recovers from a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg that sidelined him the final seven regular-season games.

Coach Steve Kerr said Durant's injury happened in the game, when he had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut with the Warriors. Durant received treatment Tuesday after the team took Monday off from formal workouts.

Kerr didn't hear about the injury until after the 121-109 win. He expects Durant to return sometime during the best-of-seven first-round series, if not Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.