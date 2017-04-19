2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $25,000 for making obscene gesture

Official release

Apr 19, 2017 4:09 PM ET

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 6:07 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 111-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 18 at TD Garden. 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.