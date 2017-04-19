NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred with 6:07 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 111-97 loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 18 at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $25,000 for making obscene gesture
Official release
Apr 19, 2017 4:09 PM ET
