Cleveland Cavaliers fend off Indiana Pacers, but there's no need to nitpick the win

“I’d rather have an 18-point lead than not have a lead at all,” James said. “We make plays down the stretch to win a ball game in the postseason, that’s all you can ask for. But we’re right there on turning the switch on what we really can become.

“We have a chance to do something we’ve all wanted to do all season and that’s put together a four-quarter game. I think we’re right there on the cusp of doing that.”

The rest of us can slice and dice, grouse about style points and presumptuously try to project how far short this level of play would fall against Golden State or maybe San Antonio out West. But when the Cavaliers can eviscerate another team the way they did in a single quarter Monday, with Indiana hitched up as a co-conspirator, it’s possible to understand why they might not feel the urgency.

This could go on all postseason, or until the East boards up for the summer anyway.

Cleveland had done well enough to that point, starting the second quarter with an 8-0 spurt, playing 3 vs. 2 back and forth for a stretch, then sending Irving at Pacers point guard Jeff Teague later. But it didn’t hold and in a flurry of missed shots and basic ball by Indiana, the Cavs’ lead was down to five at the half.

That’s when several things happened in pretty rapid succession, none of them good for the visitors. Iman Shumpert replaced J.R. Smith, who injured his left hamstring, to dial up the defensive pressure through traps and doubling on Indiana All-Star Paul George. Pacers coach Nate McMillan tried to slow down Irving by sticking George over there, shifting Lance Stephenson into duty against Love. And the Cavs directed Love, in that mismatch, to “do your job.”

Doing his job resulted in 10 consecutive points from Love, who had scored a mere two in the second half of Game 1. And it drove the tightly wound Stephenson to distraction. He got flustered, then downright ticked. The emotions that can provide such a boost when Stephenson is hot offensively worked in reverse as he got burned defensively by Love’s post-ups.

Indiana got outscored 33-20 in the period.

“We lost our composure out there,” McMillan said. “I thought we started to get frantic out there.

“We started to kind of separate there and started to play more 1-on-1 basketball. As opposed to just staying together, knowing they’re going to make a run. You need to get a couple stops and you’ll find yourself right back in the game, as we did in the fourth quarter.”

A 12-2 run from the quarter’s midpoint to George’s free throws at 1:47 cut Cleveland’s 109-94 lead to 111-106. But the mood at The Q in Game 1 grew tense as the Pacers got close and briefly grabbed the lead; this time, it seemed more like a puzzle for the Cavaliers to figure out, no real sense of dread descending.