Shootaround (April 18) -- Paul George calls out teammates after Game 2 loss

His comments and quips will live on for a long, long time in Grizzlies lore, but as Geoff Calkins of The Commercial Appeal points out, Game 2 was about much more than a sound bite:

Fizdale went through all the free throw numbers. His voice rose in bitter volume as he spoke. “It was a very poorly officiated basketball game,” Fizdale said. “Overall, 35 times we shot the ball in the paint, we had 15 free throws for the game. They shot 18 times in the paint and had 32 free throws and Kawhi Leonrd shot more free throws than our whole team! Explain it to me! We don’t get the respect that these guys deserve because Mike Conley doesn’t go crazy, he has class and just plays the game, but I’m not going to let them treat us that way! “I know Pop’s got pedigree and I’m a young rookie but they’re not going to rook us. That’s unacceptable, that was unprofessional. Our guys dug in that game and earned the right to be in that game and they did not even give us a chance!” So at least there was anger, instead of abject humiliation. At least here was indignation, instead of more indignity. The Memphis Grizzlies lost their 10th straight playoff game to the San Antonio Spurs, 96-82. But at least they regained some of themselves in the process. From the coach on down, they finally showed some fight. And, no, that is not supposed to be good enough for the Grizzlies, a franchise that has been to the playoffs seven straight years. But given the way things had been proceeding, it was important to regain some respect. ... The Spurs 26-point lead was cut to 10 by the end of the third quarter. When Marc Gasol spun into the lane for a 3-point play, the Grizzlies drew within four. “I was really just proud of all our raw competition our team brought to the game,” Fizdale said. “I don’t think anybody watching the game could say we were out-competed in the second half. I just really thought we brought incredible, ferocious effort in the second half. Obviously, it wasn’t enough.” No, it wasn’t. And there are a couple reasons for that. First, the Grizzlies still have an exceedingly limited roster. Andrew Harrison and Wayne Selden can’t be permanently consigned to the bench. So Grizzlies fans can’t seriously point to officiating as the only reason they lost this one. But they are free to co-sign Fizdale's rant. ... And Fizdale may have found something in the revamped starting lineup, with Zach Randolph back where he has always quietly believed he belonged. “It felt good getting out there and getting a rhythm,” is how Randolph put it. Would he like to be in the starting lineup for Game 3? “I mean, yeah, definitely,” he said. “But whatever he wants me to do, whatever role he wants me to play, that’s what I‘m going to do.” So stayed tuned for news on this and other developments. Including the size of Fizdale’s fine. A coach can’t call the officials unprofessional without parting with some dollars. Fizdale surely understands that. But at least the man got his money’s worth. However much money it is. The rook may not have Popovich's pedigree yet, but he showed some much-needed fire.

* * *

No. 3: Slow starts part of life for Raptors -- The Toronto Raptors have played nine Game 1s in the first round in their playoff history. Each time, they've come out the loser. As Game 2 of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks looms tonight (7 ET, NBA TV), the Raptors have made their peace with their latest flat opener and are ready to bounce back. Scott Stinson of The Toronto Sun has more:

DeMar DeRozan was talking about cars. “You ever had an old Regal?,” he asked, rhetorically, to a room full of reporters. A Buick Regal, he meant. An old clunker. A beater. The kind of car that has to cough and belch for a bit before the engine comes to life. The Raptors guard continued the analogy about the old Regal, after it has had some time to get from a rattle to something resembling a purr: “Once you get going, then it can feel like a 2016 Lexus?,” he said. “That’s just us.” The Toronto Raptors have coughed and belched off the start, as they tend to do. They cannot, for the life of them, win the first game of a playoff series, having now dropped the opener in nine consecutive first-round series with Saturday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. They generally do not start games well, either, having trailed after the first half-dozen minutes of a game far more often than they are ahead over the last two seasons. It is a problem that has plagued this team when it is at full strength, and when DeMar DeRozan was hurt last year and when Kyle Lowry was out this year. It was an issue when the starting lineup included Luis Scola, and then when it included Patrick Patterson and now that it has Serge Ibaka. It is, as coach Dwane Casey said on Monday, “our biggest mystery.” Not that he hasn’t tried to solve it. “We’ve done everything,” he said. “We’ve looked at the numbers, statistics, matchups, rotations, groups that were in there …,” and the coach trailed off a little, in that way that you sort of throw up your hands when you’ve looked and looked at the evidence and haven’t found any kind of useful revelation. Like, if they could identify the actual problem, they would have fixed it by now. “It’s in our DNA,” he said. “Slow starts and hard finishes.” For Serge Ibaka, who has been here for only two months, it’s just as much of a mystery. “I don’t know why,” he said of Toronto’s poor early play. ... “For whatever reason, we are better with our backs against the wall,” Casey said Monday. Toronto came back to win more games in which they were trailing by double digits than any other team in the NBA this season, a statistic that DeRozan cited on Monday when he wasn’t holding forth on old clunkers. This is, admittedly, a fact about which the Raptors can only be somewhat proud. The best teams in the league — Golden State, San Antonio — don’t have as many big comeback wins as Toronto simply because they do not fall behind by many points very often. But Casey was correct when he noted that, at the least, the Raptors’ ability to come back says something about rising to the challenge. It’s true within games, and it’s true in series, where the Raptors had every opportunity to fold after losing the opener last year to Indiana and then to Miami, and after getting blown out in the opening two games in Cleveland. Then managed to make good fights out of all of them, winning a couple of series along the way. If anything, it has been success that has been Toronto’s biggest foe in the playoffs: Any time they started asserting themselves last year, they gave the edge right back with another puzzling loss. So, perhaps it is for the best that the team has no edge left to concede. They had their chance to make this series easy, but that opportunity is past. It’s a fight now. Which is kind of their thing.

* * *

No. 4: Winning Game 2 is job No. 1 now for Clippers -- The Utah Jazz showed plenty of heart in taking Game 1 of their first-round series with the LA Clippers, earning the win after losing stalwart center Rudy Gobert to a knee injury. With Gobert out for Game 2 tonight (10:30 ET, TNT), the Clippers' players and coaches are solely focused on getting a win. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times has more: