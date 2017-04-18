Kevin Durant questionable, Jusuf Nurkic out for Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Kevin Durant missed Golden State's practice Tuesday because of a strained left calf and was listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against Portland, which again will be without center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Warriors, who won Game 1 on Sunday, also listed Shaun Livingston as questionable with a sprained right index finger and bruised hand, while forward Matt Barnes is questionable with a sprained right ankle and foot.

Coach Steve Kerr said Durant's injury happened in the game, when he had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his playoff debut with the Warriors. Durant received treatment Tuesday after the team took Monday off from formal workouts.

Kerr didn't hear about the injury until after the 121-109 win. He expects Durant to return sometime during the best-of-seven first-round series, if not Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

"I'm not sure if he felt it at the end of the game or if he felt it after," Kerr said. "That's totally the expectation but you've got to be careful with this stuff, too. So we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Durant recently missed 19 games with a left knee injury before returning for the final three regular-season games.

When asked after the game about an athletic trainer checking him in the third quarter and whether anything was wrong, Durant said, "No, I'm cool."

Livingston jammed his hand diving on the floor, Kerr said. Barnes did more work in practice Tuesday, and "he probably needs a little more work but there's a chance he could play," the coach said.

The 7-foot Nurkic spoke before Portland's practice in San Francisco, saying he's not yet ready to return following a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg that sidelined him the final seven regular-season games.

"I'm not 100 percent," he said. "I'm close, but I'm not going to play the second game."