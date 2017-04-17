Winners in Game 1, Washington Wizards hope supporting cast builds momentum

One Wizards player who didn’t seem to have any trouble finding his postseason footing was Morris, who was making his playoff debut after 448 regular season NBA games. Whether the motivation came from his twin brother Marcus in the stands wearing Markieff’s jersey or a pregame pep talk delivered by Wall, Morris came out turned up. He scored five points in each of the first two quarters and managed to get under Hawks forward Paul Millsap’s usually calm demeanor to the point where the two exchanged words heading off the court at halftime. (“Just set the tone,” understated Morris. “Just two guys playing hard,” no commented Millsap.)

“I’m just going headfirst every play,” Morris said after the game. “It is what it is. If we’re going to jostle the whole series, then that’s what it’s going to be.”

“Like I said last year when we first got [Morris], I was excited,” said Wall, referring to the midseason trade with the Suns that brought Morris to the District. “He changed everything right away for us. We didn’t have to double in the post anymore. If any team had a four man who could score, we could go right back to [Morris] and he could score in the post. So he changed our team a whole lot. He understands that. But the most important thing is, he’s one of those guys who bought in. He’s doing everything to help our team win. When he’s playing as well as he did today for us, we’re unstopabble.”

The player the Wizards really need production from off the bench is second year swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. In 19 games this season, Oubre averaged 6.3 ppg and established himself as a versatile defender, as he became an integral part of Washington’s rotation. Like basically everyone else on Washington’s bench, Oubre got caught up a few times in the first half, and said the second unit didn’t need Brooks to read them the riot act to realize things weren’t going so great; when the Hawks surged to an 8-point lead, “we pretty much got the memo,” Oubre noted. But Oubre bounced back with a strong second half and finished with 11 points to lead the Wizards’ bench.

“Kells, we need his intensity the whole game,” said Morris following Game 1. “We need him to foul, to just play...wild.”

“I mean, you see my hair?” Oubre said with a smile one day later. “It’s pretty wild. That’s just my character: I’m a wild player. I’m a wild guy. I just bring the energy, I think that’s what he’s trying to get at. I just bring the energy and make sure I get the team amped up.

And a “wild” player doesn’t have to be a wild card. Brooks believes the inexperienced Wizards can have a positive impact throughout the postseason even without the benefit of having been there before: “If you play hard, that’s all you have to do. And that’s the pressure: The pressure is just playing hard. I tell our guys that all the time. You have to play hard to give yourself a chance to have success. Experience is great, but if you have good experience and you don’t play hard, I’d rather not have experience. Our guys have done a good job of just coming in and playing hard. Last night was a well-played and a hard-played basketball game.”

For Washington the focus shifts now to Game 2 on Wednesday (7 PM, EST, NBA TV). Win, and they can head to Atlanta this weekend with a firm grip on this series, with a chance to return to the Conference semifinals for the first time since 2015, when they lost to the Hawks.

In Wall and Beal, the Wizards have their superstars in place.

Now that supporting cast needs to pick up where they left off in Game 1 and produce like they’ve been there before.

Lang Whitaker has covered the NBA since 1998. You can e-mail him here, find his archive hereor follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.