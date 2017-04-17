Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry look to recover from latest slow start

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are used to coming back from early deficits. They had a league-high 36 wins after trailing by 10 or more points over the last two regular seasons, and they won two playoff series last year after losing Game 1 at home.

But a strong start, whether it be in a series or in a game within, would be nice.

"I think the gift and the curse is all our comebacks," P.J. Tucker said Sunday, less than 24 hours after his new team lost another Game 1 to the Milwaukee Bucks. "I think we get down and we're still really relaxed and thinking we're just going to turn it on every single time. We do a lot, but in this league, it's hard to do that. And I imagine in the playoffs, it's even harder."

In Game 1 on Saturday, the Raptors put themselves in a 22-15 hole in the first quarter. Their bench helped them recover and take a five-point lead into halftime, but they were down again early in the third. The Bucks built a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter and there was no comeback.

Though the Raptors have led the league in wins after trailing by 10-plus points over the last couple of years, they still have a losing record (36-47) in those games. When they didn't trail by 10-plus, they were 71-10 over the last two regular seasons. And in last year's playoffs, they were just 1-9 after trailing by 10 or more and 9-1 otherwise.

The Raptors have typically been at their best later in halves with reserves on the floor. They were the best fourth quarter team in the league this season, outscoring their opponents by 13.0 points per 100 possessions in the final 12 minutes of regulation.

"You ever have an old Regal, you've got to start up and sit there for a while before you pull off and you go on a little road trip, but once you get going, your car feels like a 2016 Lexus or something?" DeMar DeRozan asked on Monday. "I think that's just kind of our problem. I don't know. It's something we have to be better with."

Over the last two seasons, playoffs included, the Raptors have led after the first six minutes of the first quarter 78 times and trailed after the first six minutes 94 times. For a good team, those are bad numbers.

"It's a hard way to live," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "I like it because it means we do have fight, but let's start that fight in the first quarter. We've been preaching that for a while. Let's start the first quarter. We've had it in stretches but we've kind of lived by being down and coming back. It's taxing. It's hard on your body. But we've had success doing it. It's not a great way to live, to be always fighting back, scratching, coming back."

In 10 minutes with all 10 starters on the floor on Saturday, the Bucks outscored the Raptors, 30-19. But Casey doesn't believe his team's early-half struggles are about the specific players on the floor. After all, with Kyle Lowry was injured after Serge Ibaka was acquired, the current starting lineup has played just four games together.