Report: Rudy Gobert hoping to play again in first-round series

The uncertainty surrounding Rudy Gobert's availability for the remainder of the Utah Jazz in their first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers remains a mystery.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder isn't ready to put a timetable on Gobert's recovery from the hyperextension/bone bruise he sustained 17 seconds into Utah's Game 1 upset win. Gobert, however, remains hopeful that he'll return at some point, telling ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon as much on Sunday:

"Trying to get better every day," Gobert told ESPN via text message Sunday. An MRI on Saturday night showed no ligament damage, meaning the Defensive Player of the Year candidate avoided serious injury, but his status for the rest of the series remains in question. Jazz coach Quin Snyder was vague Sunday when asked about the timetable for Gobert's return. "I don't think we're ready to say today, tomorrow, a week, two weeks," Snyder told reporters at the Jazz's practice in Los Angeles. "I think it's literally that wide open."

Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center (10:30 ET, TNT).