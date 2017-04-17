Shootaround (April 17) -- Indiana Pacers won't go with drastic lineup changes in Game 2

No. 1: Tempting to turn to Lance, but leave it alone -- In the wake of a nail-biting loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan was asked if he'd adjust his starting lineup with Lance Stephenson. He said no, of course. And as tempting as it might be, the thought of shaking things up for Game 2 tonight at Quicken Loans Arena (7 ET, TNT) with the unpredictable Stephenson, Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star agrees with McMillan that it's best to leave the first five alone:

Of course the Indiana Pacers’ starting lineup would be better with Lance Stephenson replacing Monta Ellis at shooting guard. If that were the debate here, well, the debate would be over.

The more time Lance spends on the floor, the better the Pacers are. Let him play with the starters, let him play with the reserves, let him play more, more, more. Born Ready needs a new nickname: Barbecue Sauce.

Because everything is better with barbecue sauce.

The Pacers are better with Lance Stephenson, so much better than the pile of 37-39 mediocrity that was steaming toward the 2017 NBA draft lottery before Lance got here. Some math is simple. Without Lance: 37-39. With Lance: 5-2 – and those two losses were by a combined six points. To the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. In Cleveland.

More Lance? Yes, obviously.

But let’s be clear: Pacers coach Nate McMillan is right to leave Lance on the bench to start Game 2 on Monday, as he said he would do.

“I know people are excited about wanting to see Lance maybe play a little bit more,” McMillan was saying Sunday, after Stephenson was the Pacers’ second-best player – behind Paul George – in a 109-108 loss in Game 1 on Saturday. “But we’re going to focus on what’s best for the team and try to keep it balanced.”

In 27 minutes Saturday, Stephenson had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, no turnovers. He was 8-for-13 from the floor. More minutes? Absolutely.

Putting Stephenson in the starting lineup? Absolutely not.