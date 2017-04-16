Toronto Raptors struggle with Milwaukee Bucks' defensive intensity in Game 1

TORONTO -- Maybe the Toronto Raptors lost Game 1 because they always lose Game 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks' 97-83 win at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday was the Raptors' ninth straight loss in a Game 1 of a playoff series. They're 0-6 in Game 1s under head coach Dwane Casey and five of those games were at home.



It's a wacky streak, only outdone by the Chicago Bulls' success on Thursday TNT games in regard to being inexplicable. But the Raptors are not down 1-0 in this first-round series because of what's happened in previous years. They're down 0-1 because of what happened on the floor Saturday night, when they scored a paltry 31 points on 45 possessions in the second half.

That's a brutal number for an offense that led the league in efficiency through mid-January and finished sixth for the season. The Raptors also had a top-10 defense, but the two ends of the floor are linked. Success on one end leads to an easier possession on the other, and when you don't score against the Bucks, you allow them to run.

The Bucks' success began with increased effort and energy on defense. Milwaukee can always bother the opposing defense with its length and athleticism. But when that length and athleticism is combined with energy and multiple efforts, it takes a special kind of discipline to get good shots.

It's about more than just the ball-handler's willingness to give up the ball, because the Bucks will meet the first pass with another defender. It's about the second or third pass finding the open man quickly enough so that the Bucks pay for their initial aggressiveness.

The Bucks' defense will give up good shots if you have that kind of response. No team allowed its opponents to take a higher percentage of their shots from the restricted area or 3-point range in the regular season, when Milwaukee ranked 19th on that end of the floor.

In the second half of Game 1, the Raptors could not take advantage of the Bucks' scheme. They shot 7-for-35 after halftime, with as many turnovers (seven) as made shots. After scoring 32 points in the paint in the first half, the Raptors scored just four in the second half.

"The second half was abysmal," Casey said afterward. "We didn't play with any pace, any rhythm, any movement. Have to give them credit. They did a good job defensively."