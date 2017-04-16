Final verdict on Indiana Pacers' final shot of game one is unanimous: It was C.J. Miles' shot to take

CLEVELAND – The doors to the Pacers’ practice swung open and almost instantly, the dispute over who should have taken Indiana’s last shot in Game 1 of the first-round series against Cleveland was settled.

Larry Bird should have taken the last shot.

OK, so Bird might not be the guy you’d look to in such a clutch moment in today’s NBA – he is, after all, 60 years old, retired for about twice as long as he played. But it’s a given that the Boston Celtics’ legend, one of the league’s most cold-blooded marksmen, knows a thing or two about situations such as Indiana faced with 10.6 seconds left, down one point on the Cavaliers’ court.

The ball went to Pacers star Paul George out top and, in the next instant, so did LeBron James, double-teaming George with J.R. Smith to limit his options and cut off his vision. George passed the ball to teammate C.J. Miles on the left wing with about seven seconds to go. Miles got slowed by his man, Richard Jefferson, but re-loaded and put up a jumper from about five feet inside the 3-point arc.

Had it dropped, Miles would have been a hero. The Pacers would be the ones sitting up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Cavaliers’ desire to locate their “A” game would be headed toward desperation. And George would be lauded for his heady and selfless assist, making the “right” basketball play when confronted with not one but two defenders.

Except that George, immediately after the game, said Miles should have given him the ball back. George broke out of Cleveland’s trap and moved toward Miles as the clock ticked past five seconds, but Miles didn’t see him. He already had made his own move with the ball toward the basket.

"I talked to C.J. about that,” George said later, putting a little of the Pacers’ business out in the street. “In situations like that, I've got to get the last shot.”