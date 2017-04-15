A rocky first step for Cleveland Cavaliers in quest to repeat as champions

CLEVELAND – The playoffs are lovely, dark and deep. But the Cleveland Cavaliers have promises to keep. And miles to go before they sweep, and miles to go before they repeat.

Besides the apologies offered up here to Robert Frost, it should be noted the connection between the Cavaliers’ metaphoric miles and Indiana’s C.J. Miles is merely coincidental. Then again, nothing would have driven home the point more about Cleveland’s need to improve its play in an array of areas than if Miles’ jump shot from the left wing had dropped through the rim with one second left, rather than bounding off as time ran out at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday afternoon.

That slim margin, had it flipped Cleveland’s 109-108 victory into a one-point stunner at home in Game 1 of its first-round Eastern Conference series, would have brought 48 hours (at least) of drama, second-guessing and overwrought fretting about, “What’s wrong with the Cavs?” It’s a question that’s been in play for much of the past two months, one around which LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, coach Tyronn Lue and the rest of them tiptoed afterward.

“It’s a long journey. We understand that,” Irving said. “We don’t take any possession for granted. Tonight, was just a lot of mistakes on our end. A lot of 50/50 balls that should have been in our hands. Fewer rebounds kicked out of bounds. Those are things we can correct. We just have to take it game by game. We understand that. We have a veteran group.”

It’s a group largely intact from the team that dug itself into, and then out of, a 3-1 hole in last June’s Finals against Golden State. It’s also the group that went 11-15 after the trade deadline, an ordinary 25-24 since Jan. 2, and played defense in a manner befitting the dregs of the league.

The Cavaliers have been alternating between denial and introspection for weeks. ‘Fessing up in a given moment to how much better they need to be playing as the postseason competition gets dialed up, reassuring themselves if not others of their capacity to find and flip their playoff switch.

That duality was still in play Saturday. Cleveland surely was pleased with about shooting 54 percent against the Pacers, nearly 40 percent from 3-point range and the work its players put in at both ends during a 10-0 stretch in the third quarter that pushed its lead to a game-best 12 points.