New York Knicks' Willy Hernangomez, Phoenix Suns’ Tyler Ulis named Kia Rookies of Month

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks’ Willy Hernangomez and the Phoenix Suns’ Tyler Ulis today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in April.



Hernangomez, the 35th pick in NBA Draft 2015 presented by State Farm, led all Eastern Conference rookies in rebounding (8.5 rpg) and ranked second in scoring (12.5 ppg). He was also fourth in assists (3.0 apg), steals (1.17 spg) and field goal percentage (49.2). The 6-11 center from Spain scored in double figures in four of six games and recorded two double-doubles. On April 9, Hernangomez matched his career highs with 24 points, five assists and three steals and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 110-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors.



Ulis, the 34th pick in NBA Draft 2016 presented by State Farm, paced all rookies with 20.7 points and 6.8 assists per game. The 5-10 guard, who shot 48.5 percent from the field for the month, scored at least 20 points in four of six games. On April 2, he registered the highest-scoring game by a rookie this season, finishing with 34 points to go with nine assists and a career-high nine rebounds in a 123-116 loss to the Houston Rockets. Ulis also posted 20 points and 10 assists in a 124-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on April 9.



Here is a recap of April for Hernangomez and Ulis:



Willy Hernangomez, New York Knicks

April 4 vs. Chicago: Finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three assists in a 100-91 victory over the Bulls.

April 7 @ Memphis: Contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 101-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

April 9 vs. Toronto: Posted 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 110-97 loss to the Raptors.



Tyler Ulis, Phoenix Suns

April 2 vs. Houston: Notched a near triple-double with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 123-116 loss to the Rockets.

April 9 vs. Dallas: Recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists in a 124-111 victory over the Mavericks.

April 11 @ Sacramento: Registered 27 points, six assists and four rebounds in a 129-104 loss to the Kings.



Other nominees for the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month were Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, Denver’s Jamal Murray, Detroit’s Henry Ellenson, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Brandon Ingram, New Orleans’ Cheick Diallo, Philadelphia’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Dario Saric, Phoenix’s Marquese Chriss and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield and Skal Labissiere.