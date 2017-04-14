Numbers preview: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have said goodbye to four of the five starters from their 60-win team two seasons ago, but are still back in the playoffs for the 10th straight season and still have a chance of advancing to the conference semifinals for the sixth time in that stretch.

The Washington Wizards are back in the postseason after a one-year absence, with their most wins since they made back-to-back trips to The Finals in the late 70s. It's matchup between a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, as well as a rematch of the 2015 conference semifinals series won by the Hawks in six games. This time, the Wizards will have home-court advantage and, more importantly, a healthy John Wall.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Washington Wizards (49-33)

Pace: 99.7 (11)

OffRtg: 108.5 (9)

DefRtg: 106.9 (20)

NetRtg: +1.6 (9)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Atlanta:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups