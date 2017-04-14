2017 NBA Playoffs
Numbers preview: Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Apr 14, 2017

The Atlanta Hawks have said goodbye to four of the five starters from their 60-win team two seasons ago, but are still back in the playoffs for the 10th straight season and still have a chance of advancing to the conference semifinals for the sixth time in that stretch.

The Washington Wizards are back in the postseason after a one-year absence, with their most wins since they made back-to-back trips to The Finals in the late 70s. It's matchup between a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense, as well as a rematch of the 2015 conference semifinals series won by the Hawks in six games. This time, the Wizards will have home-court advantage and, more importantly, a healthy John Wall.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Washington Wizards (49-33)

Pace: 99.7 (11)
OffRtg: 108.5 (9)
DefRtg: 106.9 (20)
NetRtg: +1.6 (9)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Atlanta:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Wizards notes:


Atlanta Hawks (43-39)

Pace: 99.8 (10)
OffRtg: 102.3 (27)
DefRtg: 103.1 (4)
NetRtg: -0.8 (19)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Washington:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Hawks notes:


The matchup

Season series:Wizards won 3-1 (2-0 in Washington)
Oct. 27 @ ATL - Hawks 114, Wizards 99
Nov. 4 @ WAS - Wizards 95, Hawks 92
Jan. 27 @ ATL - Wizards 112, Hawks 86
Mar. 22 @ WAS - Wizards 104, Hawks 100

Pace: 105.4
WAS OffRtg: 96.7 (24th vs. ATL)
ATL OffRtg: 93.4 (29th vs. WAS)

Matchup notes:

