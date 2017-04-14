Numbers preview: Clippers (4) vs. Jazz (5)

Is this the last run for the LA Clippers core?

Four of the Clippers' five starters will likely be free agents this summer. Since Chris Paul arrived in L.A., only two teams have won more regular season games than the Clippers. But Paul's five trips to the postseason with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan have all ended before the conference finals.

There were brutal late-game mistakes against Oklahoma City in 2014, an epic collapse against Houston in 2015, and injuries against Portland last year. So you can excuse the Clippers if they want another shot at making a run.

But if they can't get any further this year, you can understand if Doc Rivers decides to make major changes. And he may not have a choice, really.

Just getting out of the first round is no guarantee for the Clippers, even though they're relatively healthy and finished the regular season by 11 of their last 13 games. To even have a shot at the Golden State Warriors, the Clips will need to get through the Utah Jazz, a new team to the playoffs, but one that has fought through a myriad of injuries to match the Clippers' 51-31 record.

For one team, it may be the start of something. For the other, it may be the end. And it's the only first round series between a top-five offense and a top-five defense.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

LA Clippers (51-31)

Pace: 98.2 (17)

OffRtg: 110.3 (4)

DefRtg: 105.8 (13)

NetRtg: +4.5 (6)

