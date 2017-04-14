2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Numbers preview: Rockets (3) vs. Thunder (6)

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Apr 14, 2017 10:01 PM ET

Most Valuable Player votes are already in, so the debate that has dominated NBA discussion over the last few months won't be settled in the next two weeks. But a series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will only make the discussion more heated.

Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double, something that hadn't been done since Oscar Robertson did it 55 years ago. James Harden averaged 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, something that hadn't been done since Oscar Robertson did it 52 years ago.

Two incredible seasons. Only one can win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy. And only one can advance to the conference semifinals, because it's Rockets-Thunder in the first round, a series that just might be determined by the supporting casts.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 3-6 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Houston Rockets (55-27)

Pace: 102.5 (3)
OffRtg: 111.8 (2)
DefRtg: 106.4 (18)
NetRtg: +5.4 (3)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Oklahoma City:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Rockets notes:


Oklahoma City Thunder (47-35)

Pace: 100.5 (8)
OffRtg: 105.0 (17)
DefRtg: 105.1 (10)
NetRtg: -0.2 (17)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. San Antonio:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Thunder notes:


The matchup

Season series: Rockets won 3-1 (2-0 in Houston)
Nov. 16 @ OKC - Thunder 105, Rockets 103
Dec. 9 @ OKC - Rockets 102, Thunder 99
Jan. 5 @ HOU - Rockets 118, Thunder 116
Mar. 26 @ HOU - Rockets 137, Thunder 125

Pace: 102.6
HOU OffRtg: 111.4 (5th vs. OKC)
OKC OffRtg: 109.1 (9th vs. HOU)

Matchup notes:

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.