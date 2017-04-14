Numbers preview: Rockets (3) vs. Thunder (6)

Most Valuable Player votes are already in, so the debate that has dominated NBA discussion over the last few months won't be settled in the next two weeks. But a series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will only make the discussion more heated.

Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double, something that hadn't been done since Oscar Robertson did it 55 years ago. James Harden averaged 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, something that hadn't been done since Oscar Robertson did it 52 years ago.

Two incredible seasons. Only one can win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy. And only one can advance to the conference semifinals, because it's Rockets-Thunder in the first round, a series that just might be determined by the supporting casts.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 3-6 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Houston Rockets (55-27)

Pace: 102.5 (3)

OffRtg: 111.8 (2)

DefRtg: 106.4 (18)

NetRtg: +5.4 (3)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Oklahoma City:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups