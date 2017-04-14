2017 NBA Playoffs
Numbers preview: Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8)

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Apr 14, 2017 2:46 PM ET

1:56

Will the top-seeded Warriors have much difficulty with Damian Lillard and the Blazers?

The Golden State Warriors are the first team in NBA history to win at least 65 games in three straight seasons. But how many championships will they have at the end of that stretch?

After coming up short (in historical fashion) last year, the Warriors are looking to make it two out of three by finishing the quest this time around. They were, once again, the clear best team in the league over the last six months. Now, it's a matter of proving it over the next two.

The Warriors will begin their quest against a dangerous team that earned its fourth straight playoff appearance by turning its season around after the All-Star break (and a pivotal trade). This is a matchup of the teams with the two best records since March 1.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 1-8 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Golden State Warriors (67-15)

Pace: 102.2 (4)
OffRtg: 113.2 (1)
DefRtg: 101.1 (2)
NetRtg: +12.1 (1)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Portland:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Warriors notes:


Portland Trail Blazers (41-41)

Pace: 99.1 (14)
OffRtg: 107.8 (11)
DefRtg: 107.8 (21)
NetRtg: -0.0 (15)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Golden State:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Blazers notes:


The matchup

Season series:Warriors won 4-0
Nov. 1 @ POR - Warriors 127, Blazers 104
Dec. 17 @ GSW - Warriors 135, Blazers 90
Jan. 4 @ GSW - Warriors 125, Blazers 117
Jan. 29 @ POR - Warriors 113, Blazers 111

Pace: 105.8
GSW OffRtg: 117.5 (3rd vs. POR)
POR OffRtg: 100.3 (15th vs. GSW)

Matchup notes:

