Numbers preview: Celtics (1) vs. Bulls (8)

The Boston Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but also a team that hasn't won a playoff series in five years. They've taken clear steps forward in their last three regular seasons under Brad Stevens, but still have a lot to prove in the playoffs.

The Celtics have scored just 93.6 points per 100 possessions in 10 playoff games over the last two years (getting held under a point per possession in eight of the 10), with Isaiah Thomas shooting just 38 percent. The addition of Al Horford has given Thomas more support this year, but the All-Star point guard will still be the focus of opposing defenses in the playoffs, and other guys will have to step up.

Their opponent in the first round is an eight seed, but a weird one. The Chicago Bulls were inconsistent from game to game, capable of beating the best teams in the league one night and losing to the worst teams the next. In fact, the Bulls were 12-9 against the teams with the league's eight best records, but just 13-12 against the teams with the league's nine worst records.

You never know what you're going to get with the Bulls and you haven't seen these Celtics win a playoff series yet. That makes this 1-8 series different than most others.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 1-8 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Boston Celtics (53-29)

Pace: 99.3 (12)

OffRtg: 108.6 (8)

DefRtg: 105.5 (12)

NetRtg: +3.1 (7)

