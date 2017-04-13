Numbers preview: Spurs (2) vs. Grizzlies (7)

The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies have a history; This will be the fifth time they've met in the playoffs. The Spurs have swept the Grizzlies in three of the previous four meetings, but the Grizzlies' win (in 2011) was one of three times that a No. 8 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series.

This time, for the second straight year, Spurs-Grizz is a 2-7 series. A year ago, the Spurs' sweep came by an average of 22 points.

The Grizz are much healthier this year, though they're likely to be without Tony Allen, who has a strained calf and was the primary defender on MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard in the regular season. Once again, the Grizzlies limped into the playoffs in more ways than one, winning only seven of their 21 games in March and April.

The Spurs were a regular season juggernaut again. They are, seemingly, the biggest threat to the 67-win Golden State Warriors. But San Antonio's depth won't be as much of a factor in the playoffs, when matchups can dictate success or failure. And this matchup won't be nearly as easy as it was a year ago.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 2-7 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

San Antonio Spurs (61-21)

Pace: 96.4 (27)

OffRtg: 108.8 (7)

DefRtg: 100.9 (1)

NetRtg: +7.9 (2)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Memphis:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups