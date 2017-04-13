Orlando Magic dismiss GM Rob Hennigan

The Orlando Magic have dismissed their general manager, Rob Hennigan, a move first reported by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hennigan was hired by the Magic in 2012, after stints working for the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the five seasons since Hennigan's arrival, the Magic have gone a combined 132-278, and made no playoff appearances.

The team announced the move on its website today and said that assistant GM Matt Lloyd will serve as the franchise’s interim GM until a full-time successor is chosen.

Last summer, the Magic hired former Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel, signed free agent center Bismack Biyombo, and traded for former Thunder big man Serge Ibaka. They finished this season 29-53.