Draymond Green walking the fine line to redemption for Golden State Warriors

Green was a pudgy prospect from Saginaw when Izzo signed him. Green’s playing time was slow at first and suddenly, Izzo found himself using Green in big moments in the NCAA tourney because Green made plays. Izzo said Green would pester him to get back into blowout games because he wanted more — not points, but rebounds. By Green’s last years at Michigan State he was the premier player in the Big Ten. When Green wasn’t drafted until the 35th pick in 2012, the only person more annoyed than Green was Izzo.

Don’t get the coach started on why this happened.

“We’re in the analytics world which I don’t like,” he said. “I think they suck personally. They’re a tool, not the end-all. What I do like is at the end of the day, what matters most, not necessarily to players all the time, but definitely to management and owners and coaches, is winning. How do you measure winning? That’s what I try to say about Draymond. He has three intangibles that make it difficult for a person to measure. Huge basketball IQ. Off the charts. The second is toughness. Does lifting 400 pounds make you tough? No. And it’s not just physically, but mentally. The other is leadership. Sometimes it rubs people the wrong way. Do you think anybody in a leadership position, whether it’s the 5-star general or Gregg Popovich or Pat Riley to Bill Belichick, is gonna be loved? Draymond’s successful because he’ll tell you what you don’t want to hear.

“Leadership, basketball IQ and toughness are hard to evaluate but that’s what separates Draymond. His toughness makes him guard people he shouldn’t guard. His basketball IQ makes him make plays. His leadership makes him a pain in the ass sometimes but every coach would die to have him. I will go to a maternity ward today to find the next Draymond Green because I’d take him right now and wait 18 years.”

A proud Spartan, Draymond Green cheers on Michigan State during the 2017 NCAA Tournament

Green adores his college coach because Izzo let Green be Green. He stays close to the program and last season had the cell number of every Spartan player, some of whom would receive an unexpected call or text from Green the night before a big game.

“I don’t like him for that,” said Izzo. “I love him for that.”

Green also found out what financial gifts that Steve Smith and Magic Johnson, famous former Spartans, lavished on the school. When he landed his big contract from the Warriors, Green beat both of those contributions.

“He challenged everybody, including Magic and Dan Gilbert (the Cavs billionaire owner and ex-Spartan),” said Izzo. “Gave well over $3 million. Who does that? He’s a weirdo. If I needed him, he’d fly here during the NBA Finals.”

Green’s inferno gives balance to the Warriors’ locker room; all would agree to that. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala — and now Kevin Durant — are all fairly mild mannered, non-vocal types. They whisper, Green bullhorns.

“Not a whole lot of voices in that locker room,” said David Lee, the ex-Warrior who was replaced by Green. “It was good timing and a good fit when we got him. In the championship year, he was a good contrast from Steph. It was a dynamic that worked well and continues to work well. He helped complete that group. A great teammate.”

Izzo said: “Everybody was making a big deal recently about Draymond getting after Kevin Durant, yelling at him. And I’m laughing. Like, what’s wrong with that? There had to be a reason. If Durant didn’t like it, he can tell him to kiss his ass. But that’s not what happened.”

Here’s what happened: Late in an overtime loss against the Kings in February, Green was seen chastising Durant, the newbie, during a timeout huddle for roughly 30 seconds. Never mind that it was Green who actively recruited Durant to sign with the Warriors last summer, and the two often eat and socialize together. The scene, which happened almost exactly a year after Green had a locker room tirade in Oklahoma City, gave the public another Green-goes-nuts moment.

“I didn’t have an issue with it and I don’t think Kevin did either,” said Myers. “None of Draymond’s commentary privately or publicly comes from anything other than wanting to win. The worst crime is if Draymond had come to me or coach and said he wanted to say something to Kevin but didn’t feel right. Then I think you have a problem. Holding things in is a greater issue than expressing yourself honestly and moving on. That’s how you build relationships and strength, to demand things from each other. There are going to be times when you make a mistake and hear from your teammates because they want to win. The alternative is you don’t hear anything and they don’t care.”

It was Myers who was with Green during the suspended Game 5, sitting together in a suite along with Marshawn Lynch and a few friends that night at an Oakland A’s game. The baseball stadium is connected by tunnel to Oracle Arena, where Green was banished from appearing, per NBA rules.

“To be absent from a moment, I think he felt a lot of things,” said Myers. “When you grow up loving something your whole life and are denied the chance, you feel that. You should. Anyone should. To be put in a position where you have to face the consequences, you learn, you get stronger and you develop a motivation. We’re all human, make mistakes. You just sit with those people and tell someone you love them and support them. People remember that, that when things are tough, who calls, who thinks of you, who’s there for you.”

The Warriors are there for Green. There are no outward signs that the players are holding the “lost” championship against him; on the contrary, he and Curry remain close — a ying-and-yang relationship if there ever was one. They know what Green brings, and besides, anything is tolerable when you win.

“The bonds on our team are real and authentic,” said Myers.

The bond is further strengthened by sipping champagne and laughing hysterically together. The Warriors missed out on that last summer, which must be heavy on Green’s mind heading into this spring. This could mean the Warriors will get the very best a motivated man bent on redemption can offer. Therefore: More smart screens, steals, blocked layups, muscle poses, three-pointers from above the key, passes through the needle hole, and rebounds. Yes. Draymond Green is locked in. This could be good for the Warriors. Or frightening. Or both.

