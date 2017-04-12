Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to waive Larry Sanders, sign Edy Tavares

The Cavaliers will waive Larry Sanders to free up a roster spot for Edy Tavares, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Sanders joined the Cavs last month after being out of the NBA for more than two years.

The Cavs had signed Sanders two a two-year, non-guaranteed deal in the hopes of preparing him for next season. But they'll turn their sights to Tavares, who spent the season with Toronto's D-League team after being waived by the Raptors.

The Cavaliers are also expected to sign free-agent guard Dahntay Jones.