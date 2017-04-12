Paul George, Gerald Henderson each fined for criticizing officials

NEW YORK -- Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson have each been fined $25,000, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.



George has been fined for public criticism of the officiating following the Pacers' 120-111 win over the 76ers on Monday, April 10 at Wells Fargo Center.



Henderson has been fined for his Flagrant Foul 2, for throwing an elbow to the head of George with 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of the same game.