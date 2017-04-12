Shootaround (April 12) -- Cleveland Cavaliers on rocky ground as regular-season finale nears

No. 1: Ready or not, playoff run looms for Cavs -- A 12-14 mark since the All-Star break and three separate three-game losing streaks (including the current one) since then has caused much worry for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As they enter tonight's game vs. Toronto (8 ET, NBA LEAGUE PASS) with an outside shot at securing No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com takes the temperature of the reigning Eastern Conference champs:

There’s just one game remaining in the regular season for the Cleveland Cavaliers before their title defense officially begins in the playoffs. For a team careening toward the finish line -- the Cavs’ current three-game losing streak puts their record at 11-14 in their past 25 games (and we thought that 19-20 start in 2014-15 was alarming) -- a chance to regroup is welcome. To some, at least.

“I think we’re just ready,” Kyle Korver said following the Cavs’ 124-121 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. “We just want it to come. ... I think everyone’s just ready for the regular season to be done and I think we’ve shown when we’re focused that we can be a really good team, and when we’re not we’re not a very good team. But I think we’re just ready for Wednesday to come and go and get ready for the weekend.”

Channing Frye disagrees, however.

“I mean, I wish we had another 10 games,” Frye said. “We got some s--- to work out. You know what I’m saying? That’s just my take on it. I haven’t been to the playoffs too many times, maybe three, so I think for me, I’m like, let’s just play and make sure we’re a well-oiled machine before we go in there.”

...

It’s hard to imagine a 50-win season being more underwhelming, yet perhaps there is simply a recency bias going on. Cleveland's struggles in the past month make it easy to forget LeBron James putting up career highs in assists, rebounds and triple-doubles while inexplicably tying his single-game record for dunks, when he had eight against Detroit as a 14-year veteran. They cloud the 21 straight games in which Kyrie Irving scored 20 points or more. They block that 34-point first quarter by Kevin Love against Portland, his peak moment as he went on to be named an All-Star for the first time since he joined Cleveland. They delegitimize Love’s Grant Hill-like outlet pass to James for a buzzer-beating 3 against the Wizards. They mar the NBA-record 25 3s Cleveland splashed against Atlanta.

Is it tempting to write off the Cavs? Sure. Their bloated $128 million payroll, the biggest in NBA history, rarely seems fully motivated. Their longest winning streak of the season was a measly six, when they started 6-0, and they had five separate three-game losing streaks, which suggests the whole, “they might be vulnerable, but how are they going to lose four times in seven games?” argument might be misguided. Their 20-21 road record is troubling for a team that could have to open up and close out both the Eastern Conference finals and the NBA Finals away from the friendly confines of The Q should it get that far.

There is doubt, even within the Cavs’ locker room, about the product we’ve seen thus far.

“I thought we’d be playing a little bit better, a lot better actually than we’re playing, and things would jell, but there’s been a lot of variables,” Deron Williams said. “Lot of injuries, lot of incorporating guys in, guys resting at times, so the rotations haven’t been steady and substitution patterns have been off. Like I said, we’ve had some bright spots, so that’s what gives you hope.”

As Korver put it, the Cavs have seesawed between really good and not very good all season long. This weekend, the real team will show itself.

“I think just the idea of getting locked in and having a do-or-die type mentality knowing that we can be sent home, I think that has a good calling for this team,” Love said. “I think we need that right now, and having one game left in the regular season, yeah, I think we’re ready to get this over with, and then it will be go time. I’m definitely confident in this team, but you never like having to think that you have to flip a switch.”