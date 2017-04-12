Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns joins exclusive 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound club

One night after breaking Kevin Love's franchise single-season scoring record, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns made some more history.

Towns had 28 points and 21 rebounds in the Timberwolves' finale, a 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets, and in the process became the 15th player in NBA history to amass 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus rebounds in a season. Towns is the first player to reach those twin benchmarks since Tim Duncan in 2001-02, and he's the youngest player to achieve the feat.

The other players in the 2,000-point, 1,000 rebound club are members of the Basketball Hall Of Fame, with the exception of Duncan (who will be eligible in 2021): Bob Pettit, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Walt Bellamy, Billy Cunningham, Elvin Hayes, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Lanier, Bob McAdoo, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal and Duncan.

Towns, who will turn 22 on Nov. 15, is the only player in this exclusive club to also make 100 3-pointers.