Houston Rockets enter NBA playoffs with nothing to lose

Everybody, it seems, has their burdens.

When the 2017 NBA playoffs begin this weekend, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers will feel the weight of the crown.

If LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and friends thought ending the 52-year Cleveland championship drought was tough, they’ll find what difficult really is when they try to take a second sip of the victory champagne. If they haven’t already.

The Cavaliers have spent the post-All-Star break portion of the schedule like hamsters on a wheel, expending energy and getting nowhere. They try to shrug off the significance of earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is more than they seem to do on defense. Try, that is.

At the top of the Western Conference standings are the Warriors and their abundant first world problems — i.e. working to assimilate All-Star Kevin Durant back into a lineup that went 15-4 as his hyperextended left knee mended.

Ever since fantastically blowing a 3-1 lead in last year’s Finals following a record-setting 73-win season, Golden State has felt the kind of pressure that’s normally built up inside a fire hose. Yes, it’s a joy and almost a work of art to watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green paint right off the edges of the canvas with their fearless shooting and peerless ball movement. But the Warriors are in a no-win situation. Could it be regarded as anything but a massive underachievement if they win more than 200 regular season games over three years — the best stretch in league history — add former MVP Durant to their already rich lineup and have just one championship to show for it?

The Spurs have cracked the 60-win barrier for the second year in a row and yet have nagging doubts about their backcourt as the postseason approaches. The Clippers walk around shackled by the ball and chain that clanks to remind them that they’re still the Clippers.

So you look around for a group that will enter the playoffs with just the don’t-give-a-damn mix of aptitude and attitude and here are the Rockets, looser than a bucket of fishing worms.