Making the case for (and against) each of top three Rookie of Year contenders

All the statistics, all the opinions, all the games (not you, Joel Embiid), all the debate over how numbers for the playoff team in Milwaukee should be weighed against numbers for the lottery team in Philadelphia … and Kia Rookie of the Year comes down to two simple questions:

Should anyone who played just 31 games be a contender? That’s the first step. Should Embiid be given the award after playing 38 percent of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers before being sidelined by a knee injury, and while averaging 25.4 minutes per at that? If voters decide he should, game over. He wins.

If the limited work is a disqualifier, is Dario Saric the fallback after getting more attention in Philadelphia or Malcolm Brogdon after getting more wins with the Milwaukee Bucks? Maybe a long shot or two receive support, but, really, it’s Saric or Brogdon at that point.

The selected media members have until Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET to return ballots with three names and no split votes. Brogdon, Embiid and Saric will all get first-place spots in what has unexpectedly -- since Embiid last played on Jan. 27 -- become an interesting outcome with a flurry of reasons to pick or choose against each possibility.

Joel Embiid

Pro Embiid: When he played, he was the best. And it wasn’t even close. Embiid might have won the award with ease if he made it to 50 games. Seventy games at the same level and we’re looking at back-to-back unanimous winners, following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns last season. A healthy Embiid was that much better than everyone else.

Con Embiid: Thirty-one games. There’s no getting around that.