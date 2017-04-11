Reports: New York Knicks center Joakim Noah to undergo shoulder surgery

Knicks center Joakim Noah's lost season got even worse on Tuesday with reports that he will require surgery for a torn left rotator cuff.

The Vertical first reported the news, which comes after Noah was already sidelined following knee surgery in January, and eight games into a 20-game suspension levied by the NBA for using a banned supplement. Noah will reportedly need up to six months of rehabilitation.

Noah has had issues with the shoulder before, one of the reasons he's played more than 67 games just three times in 10 seasons.

The long-time Bull averaged 5.0 points and 8.8 rebounds after signing a four year, $72-million contract with the Knicks.