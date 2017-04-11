Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new logo for 2017-18 season

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL -- The Timberwolves unveiled a new team logo tonight at halftime of their final home game of the season against Oklahoma City. The new logo will be implemented beginning with the 2017-18 season. The unveil is the latest in a series of announcements that demonstrate the new era of Timberwolves basketball and the new direction the franchise is taking. The logo can be downloaded here.



“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this new era of Timberwolves basketball than with the unveiling of our new logo, in front of our dedicated fans, on Fan Appreciation Night,” said Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson. “This new logo embodies the emerging culture of our franchise, a solid mark that grounds us in our heritage while adding bold new hues that light an exciting path forward. This mark will bind our fans as a pack and together we will focus on growing and building something special at this turning point in Timberwolves history.”

The logo unveil is the first in a series of announcements surrounding the new identity. New uniforms and a new court design will be unveiled later this summer. The Timberwolves will also be making appearances throughout the summer to celebrate the rebrand.



With new leadership on the court and in the boardroom, the franchise is poised for more significant changes in the coming months. Target Center’s renovation project, complete with new premium spaces, seating and concourse improvements, will hit the finish line in time for the beginning of the 2017-18 season. The team’s limited partnership group now includes the first Chinese minority owner in major professional sports, Lizhang (John) Jiang, in addition to New York real estate mogul Meyer Orbach. The franchise will also enter its first season with its new NBA G-League team in Des Moines.



The logo was created over the past 12 months as part of a collaborative effort between the Timberwolves ownership, team executives, the NBA and Mississippi-based design expert Rodney Richardson of RARE Design, whose resume includes recent identity designs for NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and various brands across the world of sports and entertainment.



“It was an honor to work with the Timberwolves on creating this new identity and I’m glad to finally share a piece of our work with the public,” said Richardson. “I learned so much about this great state through the process and my team worked hard to create a logo that Minnesotans could be proud of, one that reflects the hard working, progressive and innovative people of this state.”



The new logo is an evolution of past logos and incorporates elements of civic pride, the team and the wolf totem. The color palette keeps the heritage of using blues and greens, but has a fresh take on those hues. The colors include midnight blue, aurora green, lake blue, moonlight grey and frost white.



“From the motion and vibrant hues of the Northern Lights, to the depths and reflections of a midnight forest, to the rich contrasts of this great frozen city of the north, the palette is the perfect representation of modern sport colors inspired by the story of Minnesota’s landscape,” said Richardson. “It’s color with a sense of place.”



The logo includes a wolf head shown howling, the act of which is the glue that keeps wolf packs together. A wolf howl is used to warn outsiders to stay away, to communicate with the pack, or as a rally cry to reinforce bonds with family. The logo also includes a North Star, representing the Minnesota North and following true north as a team. A full explanation of the elements of the logo can be viewed at www.timberwolves.com/newera.

