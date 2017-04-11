Dallas Mavericks honor retired Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo

Apr 11, 2017 11:23 PM ET

Fan Appreciation Night took on a whole new meaning Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, where the Mavericks invited recently-retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to suit up and sit on the bench -- an honor that delighted both him and the home faithful. 

"It’s a huge honor just to see that they want to do something to say thank you for your career, what you did for the city ... and they way that I’ve supported them,” said Romo, a fixture at Mavericks games during his 13-year career with the Cowboys. “I don’t feel like I deserve anything like this. I feel like this whole week has been emotional in the sense of just the outpouring of support from people who appreciated you and loved you.”

Romo recently retired to take a broadcasting job with CBS. He threw for more than 34,000 yards in the NFL and, as some of the following clips show, his athletic ability translates fairly well to the basketball court, where he showed off a decent stroke at shootaround and in warmups for the Mavericks' loss to Denver

Thank you #mavs. I'm humbled by your gesture...At least I made one shot today.

