Dallas Mavericks honor retired Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo

Fan Appreciation Night took on a whole new meaning Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, where the Mavericks invited recently-retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to suit up and sit on the bench -- an honor that delighted both him and the home faithful.
"It’s a huge honor just to see that they want to do something to say thank you for your career, what you did for the city ... and they way that I’ve supported them,” said Romo, a fixture at Mavericks games during his 13-year career with the Cowboys. “I don’t feel like I deserve anything like this. I feel like this whole week has been emotional in the sense of just the outpouring of support from people who appreciated you and loved you.”
Romo recently retired to take a broadcasting job with CBS. He threw for more than 34,000 yards in the NFL and, as some of the following clips show, his athletic ability translates fairly well to the basketball court, where he showed off a decent stroke at shootaround and in warmups for the Mavericks' loss to Denver.
.@swish41 & @tonyromo catching up before this morning's @dallasmavs shoot around. pic.twitter.com/BMK9bgNeqM— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2017
First look at @tonyromo in a Mavs uniform and in the locker room! Make sure you tune in on TXA21 at 7PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/aIdN95zwOr— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 11, 2017
Fan appreciation night. Also honoring @tonyromo tonight. Come early and you can watch him shoot some airballs in layup line....— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 11, 2017
In the tunnel!! #MFFLpic.twitter.com/Jk6GFmrxbO— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017
Tony Romo getting up jumpers pic.twitter.com/DHohRd9Doq— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017
Romo just airballed a 3-pointer. A very delighted Dirk caught the rebound. That settles their earlier debate.— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) April 12, 2017
Just a normal pregame! #MFFLpic.twitter.com/EiGJwfGOLn— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017
Your @FanDuel Starting Line Up!! #MFFLpic.twitter.com/kHiJtyCLcO— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017
We 💙 you, 9️⃣! #MFFLpic.twitter.com/NhFJ6u9DHt— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 12, 2017
Mark Cuban jokingly tells Tony Romo to go up to Rick Carlisle and say Cuban wants me to check in the game! It was only a prank! 😂#MFFLpic.twitter.com/79OT4u1kSt— The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) April 12, 2017