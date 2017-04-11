Dallas Mavericks honor retired Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo

Fan Appreciation Night took on a whole new meaning Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, where the Mavericks invited recently-retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to suit up and sit on the bench -- an honor that delighted both him and the home faithful.

"It’s a huge honor just to see that they want to do something to say thank you for your career, what you did for the city ... and they way that I’ve supported them,” said Romo, a fixture at Mavericks games during his 13-year career with the Cowboys. “I don’t feel like I deserve anything like this. I feel like this whole week has been emotional in the sense of just the outpouring of support from people who appreciated you and loved you.”

Romo recently retired to take a broadcasting job with CBS. He threw for more than 34,000 yards in the NFL and, as some of the following clips show, his athletic ability translates fairly well to the basketball court, where he showed off a decent stroke at shootaround and in warmups for the Mavericks' loss to Denver.

Thank you #mavs. I'm humbled by your gesture...At least I made one shot today. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

First look at @tonyromo in a Mavs uniform and in the locker room! Make sure you tune in on TXA21 at 7PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/aIdN95zwOr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 11, 2017

Fan appreciation night. Also honoring @tonyromo tonight. Come early and you can watch him shoot some airballs in layup line.... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 11, 2017

Tony Romo getting up jumpers pic.twitter.com/DHohRd9Doq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

Romo just airballed a 3-pointer. A very delighted Dirk caught the rebound. That settles their earlier debate. — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) April 12, 2017