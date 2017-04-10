Report: LeBron James will sit out Cleveland Cavaliers' season finale

The top seed in the Eastern Conference is still in play, but LeBron James will reportedly not play to help his team claim it.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic (Cleveland), James will sit out the Cavaliers' season finale against the Raptors on Wednesday. This news comes despite Cleveland trailing Boston by just one game for first place in the East -- and the homecourt advantage that goes with it.

LeBron James will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Raptors, per a team source. Kyrie Irving is a possibility, however. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) April 11, 2017

The Cavs were the East's top team for most of the season, but are just 12-14 since the All-Star break. That stretch includes a historic collapse against Atlanta on Sunday, when Cleveland led by 26 in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing in overtime.

James, along with Irving, sat out Monday's game against the Heat, with Miami prevailing 124-101 in overtime.