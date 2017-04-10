Paul George, Russell Westbrook named Players of the Week

NEW YORK -- The Indiana Pacers’ Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook today were named NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for games played Monday, April 3 through Sunday, April 9.



George paced the East in scoring (31.7 ppg) and tied for seventh in rebounding (9.0 rpg) while shooting 57.4 percent from the field as the Pacers went 3-0 for the week to climb into seventh place in the East with two games to play. On April 4, he scored 18 points in the third quarter to helped erase a 19-point deficit before finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 108-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors. On April 6, he tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in a 104-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.



Westbrook led the Thunder to a 3-1 week behind averages of 32.5 points (second in the West), 12.5 rebounds (third) and 10.3 assists (third). On April 9, he recorded his 42nd triple-double with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets, breaking Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old record for most triple-doubles (41) in a season. It also marked the third time Westbrook scored 50 points in a triple-double this season. Westbrook also logged his 19th 40-point game of the season with 45 points in a 103-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 5.



